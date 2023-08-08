Green Street Expands Its Market Data & Analytics Solution with Senior Housing Coverage

--A suite of private market data and analytics – including current operating fundamentals, forecasts, cap rate and asset value times series, sales comps, and market reports – are now available--



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate intelligence and analytics, has released new Senior Housing market data and analytics for the top 50 U.S. markets. The U.S. Market Analytics suite now provides research and data on seven key property sectors: Apartment, Industrial, Office, Self-Storage, Single-Family Rental, Strip Centers, and Senior Housing.

The new Senior Housing toolkit helps investors better evaluate investment opportunities with a full suite of standardized and proprietary intelligence including market grades and forecasts, cap rate time series, commercial property price indices (CPPIs), sales comps, and analyst commentary via succinct market reports. The new offering also includes select Senior Housing rent, occupancy, and supply data powered by NIC MAP Vision, the trusted, single source for senior housing supply, demand and operational data that includes 35,000+ senior housing communities across the United States.

"The combination of accelerating demand growth and moderating supply should lead to robust senior housing fundamentals in most markets in the coming years," explains John Pawlowski, Green Street's Managing Director and Head of Residential and Health Care research. "Clients can now leverage a comprehensive suite of public and private market intelligence on the Senior Housing sector to guide underwriting efforts."

Top Five Markets for Rent & Occupancy Growth

At midyear 2023, the top five Senior Housing markets for expected Market-RevPAF Growth – Green Street's proprietary measure of rent and occupancy growth – through 2027 were:

Market Market Rev-PAF Growth % Nashville 8.0 % Las Vegas 7.8 % Atlanta 7.8 % New York 7.7 % Austin 7.6 %

Sources: Green Street & NIC MAP Vision

The addition of Senior Housing market coverage demonstrates Green Street's continued investment in product innovation, and its commitment to provide commercial real estate investors with the tools necessary to make the best possible capital allocation decisions. "The new product offering shows our commitment to the Senior Housing space – a sector we strongly believe will continue to capture increasing mindshare and investment allocations from CRE investors," Pawlowski adds.

For more information on Green Street's new Senior Housing data and analytics offering, contact Green Street.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

About NIC MAP Vision

NIC MAP Vision maximizes access, choice, and quality in senior housing by providing data, analytics, and services to industry stakeholders and partners. The firm is the only intelligence provider exclusively dedicated to senior housing. As the industry's gold standard for market analytics data, we are trusted by the largest government agencies, 18 of the 20 largest senior housing operators, and most of the largest investors and owners. Every day, thousands of industry professionals use our data platform and proprietary tools to make smarter decisions about where to grow, how to grow, and how to bring a strategy to life. For more information, visit www.nicmapvision.com.

