Green Street Housing, HRH Holdings, and Good Works to Host Construction Celebration at Gambrills Senior Living Affordable Apartment Community

GAMBRILLS, Md., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street Housing, HRH Holdings, and Good Works, will host a construction celebration for Little Patuxent Senior Apartments in Gambrills, Maryland on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Gambrills Senior Living Affordable Apartment Community

Little Patuxent Senior is a new construction mixed-use development that includes a commercial drive thru restaurant in addition to a senior affordable apartment community. Little Patuxent Senior will provide a modern, high quality apartment community next to the high amenity Village at Waugh Chapel, as well as being dedicated to providing quality affordable housing to qualifying tenants in need. The property is financed through a Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) investment from The Richman Group, as well as loans from the Maryland DHCD, using the Multifamily Bond Program and Rental Housing Works, and a HOME loan from Arundel Community Development Corporation.

The co-developers, Green Street Housing, HRH Holdings, and Good Works, have developed many similar projects across Maryland and are proud of Little Patuxent Senior's promise to provide affordable housing to seniors in the area and serve as a long-term community asset to Gambrills and the surrounding area.

"We are proud to have partnered with Good Works and HRH Holdings to bring the development of Villages at Little Patuxent to fruition, and to serve the future senior residents of Anne Arundel County. It was a pleasure working with Maryland CDA, Arundel Community Development Services, and the Richman Group in order to secure the financing needed for the development," said Joe Buckley, Senior Development Manager of Green Street Housing.

The event will be held at 1074 MD Rt 3, Gambrills, MD at 2:00PM on September 5, 2024. Parking is available on site.

About Little Patuxent Senior

Little Patuxent Senior will be a 78-unit affordable senior rental apartment community. The apartment building will be a four story, elevator building with surface parking. Little Patuxent Senior will serve Gambrills seniors, offering a mix of one, and two -bedroom apartments and will serve incomes between 30-60% of the area median income.

About Green Street Housing

Green Street Housing is a Maryland-based affordable housing developer whose principals have many years of development experience and over $100's of millions in closed transactions in the Mid Atlantic region. Green Street Housing takes great pride in its green-building practices which include Energy Star building practices and on-site solar energy production at all its Maryland affordable apartment communities. Learn more at www.greenstreethousing.com.

About HRH Holdings

HRH Holdings is a real estate development firm based out of Annapolis, Maryland. Concentrating primarily in Anne Arundel County, HRH Holdings, LLC specializes in commercial acquisitions, site development and redevelopment. The firm's founder, Tim Hoerner, has extensive residential development experience, with Village at Little Patuxent being HRH Holdings' first affordable housing project in the County. Since founding the firm in 2019, Tim has continued to pursue affordable housing options and has made it a company mission to bring more affordable housing to the County.

About Good Works

Good Works has over 25 years of experience developing, building and operating affordable workforce housing and has developed over 700 affordable rental units of both family and elderly rental apartments. Learn more at www.goodworksva.com.

