Green Street Integrates Placer.ai Data into Its U.S. Platform to Deliver Advanced Foot Traffic Intelligence

New partnership enhances location-level insights, supporting smarter investment, and portfolio management decisions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of commercial real estate intelligence, data, and predictive analytics, today announced the integration of Placer.ai foot traffic data into the Green Street platform in the United States. The partnership brings industry-leading visitation analytics directly into Green Street's ecosystem, strengthening its location intelligence capabilities.

"Understanding granular, site-level footfall is critical to making confident real estate decisions," said Andrew McCulloch, Chief Analytics Officer of Green Street. "By integrating Placer.ai's best-in-class foot traffic intelligence into our platform, we're giving clients deeper, more actionable insight into consumer behavior at the asset and REIT level—enhancing the predictive power of Green Street's data and analytics."

The integration enables Green Street clients to access advanced footfall insights alongside proprietary property analytics, REIT fundamentals, and sales comparables—providing a more complete, real-time benchmark of asset performance and REIT portfolio dynamics. Embedded within the Green Street platform, footfall trends add an alternative behavioral layer to traditional real estate fundamentals.

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Green Street to better empower our customers to maximize decision-making. Connecting the most advanced real-world consumer behavior data with market fundamentals can help them better evaluate performance, identify opportunity and navigate change with confidence," said Tomer Shoval, VP of Strategic Growth at Placer.ai.

The Placer.ai integration is available to Green Street clients in the U.S. and represents another step in Green Street's continued investment in expanding its platform with high-value, best-in-class data that support faster, more confident decision-making.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.greenstreet.com.

About Green Street

Green Street is a forward-thinking real-assets intelligence company at the forefront of transforming the commercial real estate market through cutting-edge predictive analytics, data-driven insights, and actionable intelligence. With over 40 years of expertise, Green Street empowers investors, lenders, and stakeholders across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK and Ireland, and Australia to make optimized investment and strategic decisions.

About Placer.ai

Placer.ai is a leading location analytics platform that provides actionable insights into foot traffic and consumer behavior. Using advanced data science and a privacy-first approach, Placer.ai helps businesses and real estate professionals understand how people interact with physical locations.

