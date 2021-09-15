Green Street Launches Newly Expanded Sales Comps, Offering Accurate, Comprehensive, And Unparalleled Solution For Transaction Data

"Sales Comps is Green Street's latest product enhancement that expands our clients' unmatched 360-degree view of commercial real estate analysis from the macro-level down to the property-level," said Jeffry Stuek, Jr., Chief Executive Officer. "We have been making significant investments in the business to expand our actionable insights for clients. Green Street is committed to investing in advanced data/analytics and product innovation to execute our vision of offering the single most powerful, user-friendly and integrated platform in the industry."

Green Street's sales comps are enhanced with mapping analytics, exclusive news, comps reports, custom search capability, and property-level intelligence. Sales comps also drive the firm's SmartComps® algorithm, that when combined with proprietary cap rates, Commercial Property Price Indexes (CPPIs), and market grades, feed Green Street's Automated Valuation Model (AVM).

"Commercial real estate valuation and analysis has always been core to what we do at Green Street," said Andy McCulloch, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Data & Analytics. "Adding a sales comps solution to our already robust arsenal of valuation analytics further enhances our ability to provide accurate, real-time assessments of asset pricing trends across the private and public property markets."

Green Street's verified sales comps ensure that property-level decisions are informed by complete market context, helping market participants optimize portfolio allocation, risk management, deal screening, fundraising, underwriting, and valuation.

Learn more about Green Street's Sales Comps and schedule a demo.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

