Green Street Power Partners and Swinerton Renewable Energy complete 315 kW solar array for Gann Academy

Gann Academy is buying the power generated from the solar system at a discounted rate through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) from GSPP. The photovoltaic array is expected to generate approximately 394,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually, offsetting roughly 25% of Gann's electricity usage. Additionally, over the 25-year lifetime of the system, Gann will realize over $600,000 in savings.

"Bringing solar power to more schools is a primary goal for our team at GSPP," said Scott Kerner, CEO and Co-founder of GSPP. "Gann Academy has prioritized the importance of renewable energy at their school, and we are very excited to help them achieve their green energy goals."

Gann Academy's solar project had uniquely humble beginnings. The idea of bringing solar to the school – what kickstarted the entire project, originated from a group of students interested in the environment.

"Energizing our school with solar power exemplifies Gann's values," stated Rabbi Marc Baker, Head of School. "Our mission statement talks about ethical responsibility, empowering our students, and building a better world. This project is such a beautiful example of this mission in action."

Gann Academy's system was constructed by Swinerton Renewable Energy.

"Gann Academy joins nearly 5,000 K-12 schools across the U.S. in recognizing that an investment in solar is an investment in their students, staff, and community," said George Hershman, General Manager of Swinerton Renewable Energy. "Solar installations save thousands of dollars in electricity bills, freeing up funds for improved facilities, additional teachers, and more extracurricular programs. We're pleased to partner with Green Street to bring clean power to Gann Academy."

About Gann Academy

Gann Academy is Greater Boston's independent Jewish high school, recognized for an innovative curriculum that combines in-depth critical analysis, experiential learning, and a focus on building a better world. With an unparalleled commitment to faculty development, small classes, and a unique advisory system, Gann prepares students to live lives rich with accomplishment and meaning and to contribute to their communities and the world. Gann Academy is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and serves more than 280 students from 22 communities across the full spectrum of Jewish observance.

About Green Street Power Partners, LLC

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, GSPP finances, develops, owns and operates solar energy systems for businesses, schools and nonprofits throughout the northeast. GSPP continues to experience rapid growth with 40+ megawatts of commercial and community solar projects under management. As they expand their solar coverage, GSPP consistently provides the best available solar technology coupled with an unwavering commitment to customer service. For more information on GSPP, email info@greenstreetsolarpower.com or visit greenstreetsolarpower.com.

About Swinerton Renewable Energy

Swinerton Renewable Energy ("SRE") offers engineering, procurement, construction, and SOLV® services for solar photovoltaic plants throughout North America to a diverse range of clients. Over 130 years of building landmark projects, Swinerton has forged a reputation for unsurpassed safety, workmanship, on-time delivery, and customer satisfaction. Today, our team takes pride in building cost-effective solar systems that will generate reliable, clean power for many years to come. SRE has delivered over 3 GW solar projects and our SOLV team manages over 5 GW of PV plants. Learn more about Swinerton Renewable Energy at swinertonrenewable.com.

