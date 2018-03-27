Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 "Commercial National Top Producer of the Year" Award

"We were thrilled to make the jump from 'Commercial Regional Top Producer of the Year' last year, to the top producer in the nation this year," said Scott Kerner of GSPP. "It was a huge team effort, and we couldn't be prouder of everyone at GSPP for working together to achieve this award."

The "Commercial National Top Producer of the Year" award honors the SunPower commercial dealer that has the highest shipment volume in the United States.

"SunPower's reputable national dealer network is strengthened by local solar companies like GSPP, selected for their quality craftsmanship, industry expertise and customer service," said Nam Nguyen, SunPower executive vice president, commercial solar. "We congratulate GSPP for an extraordinary performance in 2017 as a commercial dealer, delivering the value of SunPower solar to businesses in their community."

In 2017, GSPP experienced significant growth in its project portfolio with the addition of 10 commercial and utility-scale projects. GSPP currently has about 40 megawatts under management and is looking to continue its swift expansion through the development and acquisition of more projects this year.

About GSPP, LLC

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, GSPP finances, develops, owns and operates solar energy systems for businesses, schools and nonprofits throughout the northeast. GSPP continues to experience rapid growth with 40+ megawatts of commercial and community solar projects under management. As they expand their solar coverage, GSPP consistently provides the best available solar technology coupled with an unwavering commitment to customer service. For more information on GSPP, email info@greenstreetsolarpower.com or visit greenstreetsolarpower.com.

