Green Street's 2021 Sector Outlooks Identify Opportunity Amid Continued Uncertainty

"As a juxtaposition to sectors seeing considerable declines in demand, the single-family rental sector features one of the more favorable operating outlooks in real estate," said John Pawlowski, Green Street's lead analyst for U.S. residential sectors. "With rent growth running above inflation in nearly every metro, the sector still appears to be in the early innings of a multi-year run in fundamentals."

Across the Atlantic, Green Street's Pan-European Residential Outlook shows that, despite a year of mass unemployment and wide-spread job insecurity, operating fundamentals held up better than most core real estate sectors. The Pan-European residential sector will likely see stable fundamentals in 2021 and provide some of the most stable cashflows in the commercial real estate space. Key risks to watch are stricter rent controls, suburbanization, and poor demographics leading to a slowdown in household formations.

Ecommerce, working from home, and the self-storage supply story are only a few of the many other trends analyzed in the firm's insightful new research. Green Street's Sector Outlooks provide an in-depth analysis of supply and demand dynamics, risks and opportunities, capital expenditures, and return expectation trends across the top U.S. and Pan-European markets. Learn more about how Green Street's leading market intelligence helps industry participants make better investment and strategic decisions .

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Contact:

Green Street

Katie Clemons

Vice President, Marketing

949-640-8780

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Street

Related Links

https://www.greenstreet.com

