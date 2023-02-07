Green Street's New U.S. Rent Comps Provide Asset-Level Property Metrics

--Comps include effective rent, average lease term, average work value and average free months--



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street has launched U.S. Rent Comps to provide market participants with an asset-level view of effective rents in the Apartment, Industrial, Office, and Strip Center sectors. To help market participants more efficiently underwrite assets and optimally allocate capital, Green Street's Rent Comps feature a wealth of data, including effective rent, average lease term, average work value and average free months.

Green Street's U.S. Rent Comps

U.S. Rent Comps are enriched with mapping analytics, zip code-level Market Grades, comps reports, custom search capability, and downloadable property-level intelligence. In addition, the module is linked to Green Street's Sales Comps database of verified transaction data, providing complete market context to optimize underwriting, portfolio allocation, risk management, deal screening, fundraising, valuation and asset-level decision-making.

"The addition of U.S. Rent Comps presents another exciting product launch that our clients can leverage to drive profitability in challenging and opportunistic markets," said Kris Hoffman, Green Street's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our advanced property-level analytics are even more powerful when combined with our differentiated market, sector, and macro insights to gain a trusted view of the entire commercial real estate landscape. The release of Rent Comps demonstrates Green's Street's continued investment in product innovation and commitment to providing more granular, property-level data in the U.S. and Pan-European region to equip our global clients with the most comprehensive and actionable insights available in the industry."

Interested parties can click here to learn more about Green Street's Rent Comps.

www.greenstreet.com

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Contact

Green Street

Stacey Corso

PR Manager

[email protected]

(415) 672-6460

SOURCE Green Street