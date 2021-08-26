Green Street's Real Estate Alert Publishes Inaugural Mid-Year Broker Rankings For Deals Above $5 Million, Reveals Spike In Volume Across Sectors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Alert has published its first mid-year League Table ranking sales brokers representing deals $5 million and up across various property types, culminating with its special supplement analyzing private-capital trades between $5 million and $25 million. The supplement includes insights on transaction activity by sector and market, leveraging Green Street's proprietary data and analytics to provide additional context and intelligence not found elsewhere. Real Estate Alert's flagship rankings for deals of at least $25 million also published recently, showcasing similar trends in robust transaction activity.

Sales of commercial properties $25 million and above jumped to a near record in the first half of 2021 with $138 billion of trades across property sectors, making the January-to-June period the busiest first half since the frenzied days of 2007. In this institutional segment, volume was up 62% from the same period in 2020, and the first half tally topped the $135 billion of deals versus the first half of 2019. Brokers anticipate seeing another record topple in yearend tallies.

Nimble and opportunistic private investors are aggressively working to place capital and take advantage of low financing rates and a recovering economy. More than 2,700 smaller sub-$25 million properties totaling $28 billion sold in the first half of this year, up 60% year over year. CBRE remains the top overall broker at mid-year for both the sub-$25 million and the over-$25 million deal rankings.

"While Real Estate Alert has been the authority for trusted broker rankings for deals above $25 million for decades, we are pleased to now provide insights on transaction trends for the sub-$25 million private-capital segment in addition to the institutional space, including the unique differences and market drivers for each," said T.J. Foderaro, Editor-in-Chief.

Green Street's transactions data solution provides comprehensive coverage of deals valued at $5 million and above. Transactions are verified by experienced News and Data Operations teams and enriched with relevant and reliable property-level data and advanced market, sector, and macro analytics and insights to help industry participants optimize capital allocation and lending decisions.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

