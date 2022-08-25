Green Street's Real Estate Alert Releases Mid-Year Broker Rankings for Smaller Deals; Experts See Private-Capital Market Outperforming Institutional Segment

--Supplement tracks sales volume by sector, market, and submarket for transactions priced from $5 million to $25 million--



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Alert has released its Mid-Year Broker Rankings based on transactions valued between $5 million and $25 million in a special supplement analyzing the private-capital segment. Released on Aug. 23, the new supplement leverages Green Street's proprietary data and analytics to provide unparalleled intelligence on the U.S. commercial real estate investment market. The supplement also includes comprehensive analysis of private-capital transactions by property sector and market.

Sales of smaller properties increased 49% year-over-year in the first half of 2022 to a record-breaking $44 billion, compared to approximately $29.5 billion of closed deals during the same period in 2021. Private-capital-market participants have "rosier expectations" for second-half activity than their institutional counterparts, although both segments have seen deal flow decline during the past two months as inflation and interest-rate volatility have slowed sales activity and placed downward pressure on valuations.

Real Estate Alert also covers the institutional segment, and recently published its Mid-Year Broker Rankings of the $25-million-plus sector with similar results: Sales rose 56% in the first six months of 2022.

In both the private-capital and institutional segments, first-half activity remained elevated as trades spilled over from the frenzied fourth quarter of 2021. That momentum carried into the spring and early summer. In fact, second-quarter sales volume for smaller deals was the second highest on record for most property types. According to brokers interviewed by Real Estate Alert, investors possess more willingness to transact in the private-capital sector.

"Over the past two years, Real Estate Alert has emerged as an authority on the rapidly growing private-capital segment, building on our 30-plus years of experience reporting on the institutional space," said T.J. Foderaro, Editor-in-Chief of Green Street News. "Delivering unbiased, exclusive coverage of private-capital transactions and trends enables Green Street to provide the industry with a complete and accurate view of U.S. commercial real estate market conditions through its integrated platform of news, data/analytics and research."

The granular transaction-level data collected by Real Estate Alert assists in populating Green Street's recently enhanced U.S. Sales Comps solution, a robust database consisting of verified transactions, market analytics and intelligence focused on deals valued at $5 million and above.

Click here to access Green Street's exclusive Real Estate Alert special supplement.

Learn more about Real Estate Alert and Green Street's Sales Comps solution.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com .

Contact

Green Street

Stacey Corso

PR Manager

[email protected]

(415) 672-6460

SOURCE Green Street