Green Tech & Digital Trade: Truck1 announces Partnership with AUTOMOTIVE HUNGARY 2025

BUDAPEST, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 13–16 May 2025, AUTOMOTIVE HUNGARY will open its doors at Hungexpo in Budapest. This industrial trade exhibition highlights the industry trends of "green" management in business, digitalisation, and production optimisation. Supported by a network of professional, cooperative, and media partners – including Truck1 – the event attracts both domestic and international attention.

Truck1 is an automotive trading portal that connects dealers with buyers across Europe. The platform offers extensive digital reach, enabling sellers to showcase their inventory to an ample audience. Its diverse catalogue of industrial equipment spans 47 brands, including Wohlenberg, Lissmac, Heidelberg, and Horizon.

Automotive service equipment

Metalworking machinery

Industrial HVAC systems and other specialised machinery

Additionally, the platform features electric commercial vehicles and buses, facilitating sustainable transport solutions with options for both new and used models.

Under the motto "Driving the Evolution Forward," AUTOMOTIVE HUNGARY 2025 spotlights the growth of Hungary's automotive sector. The expo unites vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators specialising in alternative powertrains, logistics, parts production, and maintenance.

Expo focus areas:

Commercial vehicles, buses, and passenger cars

Automotive components: engines, chassis, lighting, etc.

Industrial equipment: automation, robotics, welding, packaging

Manufacturing processes: metalworking, plastics processing, assembly

The event serves as a dynamic platform for cross-industry synergy, knowledge exchange, and the introduction of emerging market players.

Visitor details:

Dates: 13–15 May 2025 (10:00–17:00) | 16 May 2025 (10:00–16:00)

Registration & program: Available on the official website.

For businesses looking to expand their reach in the European automotive market, Truck1 provides a digital platform that connects sellers with buyers. With its extensive network and specialized focus on commercial vehicles and industrial equipment, the portal helps sellers maximize their visibility while providing buyers with efficient access to quality inventory. Visit their website to explore current listings or to join this trusted online marketplace.