Green Tech Accelerator: Tackling Water Resource Challenges and Unlocking Renewable Energy Opportunities

TAIPEI, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Business Next Media Group:

Green Tech Accelerator collaborates with startups, offering courses, mentorship, and international market strategies to implement and validate carbon reduction solutions. This Taiwanese initiative empowers SMEs to progress toward net-zero emissions.

Green Tech Accelerator joined Taiwan Pavilion at 2024 GITEX Expand North Star

Comprehensive Empowerment for Startups

Driven by the Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, executed by ITRI's Commercialization and Industry Service Center, Green Tech Accelerator focuses on industries like electronics, energy, and steel, addressing practical challenges, helping startups achieve proof of business (PoB) and optimize business models. Within half a year, they empowered startups with technology and market entry strategies, propelling Taiwanese innovators onto the global stage while exploring new opportunities in water resources and renewable energy.

Sustainable Solutions for Water Resources: From Semiconductors to Global Markets

AIpoint: AI-Driven Wastewater Treatment for Cost Optimization

AIpoint employs an "AI Precision Dosing System" to assist the semiconductor industry in reducing chemical usage by 30% and saving 40% on energy consumption. Supported by Green Tech Accelerator, AIpoint successfully reached the semifinals of the GITEX Supernova Challenge in just six months, and is now planning to expand into Southeast Asian market s .

FlowVIEW Tek: Micro-Pollution Detection Technology for Diverse Applications

FlowVIEW Tek specializes in micro-pollution detection for semiconductor manufacturing, enhancing yield rates and enabling water recycling. With government endorsement and international connections through Green Tech Accelerator, its technology reaches Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets, and is planning to enter Japan and South Korea soon.

Taiwan Carbon Shuttle Technology: Pioneering Precious Metals Recycling

Taiwan Carbon Shuttle Technology uses sustainable materials to replace traditional resins for precious metals recycling, help reducing carbon emissions by 67%. With Green Tech Accelerator's support, the team successfully quantified its carbon reduction benefits and found new opportunities in the Dubai market. It is now preparing for mass production to promote global electronic waste recycling.

Innovative Applications of Renewable Energy: Combining Smart Technology and Sustainability

ID Water: Integrated Mangrove-Shrimp Aquaculture for Carbon Credit Trading

ID Water uses IoT to monitor shrimp farm ponds while planting mangroves, which sequester 20 tons of carbon per hectare annually. Supported by Green Tech Accelerator, ID Water has not only attracted international partnerships but has already connected with Middle Eastern markets and local carbon credit companies in Taiwan.

Earthgen Technology: Enhance Solar Energy Efficiency with Smart Drones

Earthgen Technology employs drone technology to clean solar panels, boosting power generation efficiency by 5%, saving eight times of water resources, and reducing physical hazards at work. With Green Tech Accelerator's international connections, Earthgen Technology has successfully expanded its global presence and strengthen collaborations with both domestic and international partners.

Green Tech Accelerator leverages technical mentorship, international market connections, and carbon reduction knowledge to help startups address industrial challenges and reach global markets. It will continue promoting co-creation between startups and industries, advancing the shared goals of sustainable development in the future.

SOURCE Business Next Media Group