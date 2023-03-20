Green Technology And Sustainability Market Expected to Reach USD 76.55 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Green Technology And Sustainability Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Green Technology And Sustainability Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 10.76 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 76.55 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Green Technology And Sustainability Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Green Technology And Sustainability market is expanding as a result of rising consumer environmental consciousness, which has also increased demand for eco-friendly or less harmful products.

According to Verified Market Research, the primary goal of Green Technology And Sustainability is to create renewable energy that does not harm human health or the environment. It includes green chemistry and environmental monitoring, which aid in the development of sustainable and socioeconomic models that will ensure a healthy environment for future generations. Green technology is a collection of products, processes, applications, and practices designed and implemented to conserve natural resources and the environment.

A significant factor that is anticipated to fuel the market's growth over the forecast period is the government's initiatives to reduce waste production and the carbon footprint. Environmentally friendly products are in high demand from consumers. As a result, producers began using green manufacturing techniques to create products and solutions. Smart technology offers green IT and environmental protection while operating within its bounds. The expanded use of RFID sensors in various industries also contributes to the market's expansion.

The Green Technology And Sustainability market is highly competitive with several prominent players in the industry. Some of the key players in the market include Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Engie Impact, Intelex, Enviance, Sensus, LO3 Energy, Isometrix, Taranis, Trace Genomics, ConsenSys, and CropX. These companies are constantly investing in product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis to stay ahead of their competitors.

Enablon is one of the leading players in the market. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to help organizations manage environmental and social performance. Salesforce, on the other hand, offers a cloud-based sustainability solution that helps organizations track and report on their environmental impact.

The market's growth is expected to continue over the coming years, with more companies investing in green technology and sustainability. The key players in the market will continue to invest in research and development to come up with innovative solutions that help organizations reduce their environmental footprint.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Green Technology And Sustainability Market into Technology, Application, And Geography.

Green Technology And Sustainability Market, by Technology

Internet of Things (IoT)



Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics



Digital Twin



Cloud Computing



Security



Blockchain

Green Technology And Sustainability Market, by Application

Carbon Footprint Management



Green Building



Water Purification



Water Leak Detection



Fire Detection



Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring



Others

Green Technology And Sustainability Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

