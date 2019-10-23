Green Top Holdings Receives State Approval to Proceed with Initial Hemp Harvest

WINDHAM, Maine, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Top Holdings a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC: UPIN) today announced that they have received official testing certification from the State of Maine pertaining to its Windham hemp fields.

According to Gary Fish, the State Horticulturist for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, the crop has tested within the allowable THC limit, and thus the State of Maine has issued official permission to "harvest and market" our hemp. The harvest requires a multi-week cutting, drying and curing process which is now underway, prior to resale into existing channels for use within the CBD market.

Tony Chiu, president of UPIN stated, "We are extremely pleased with our inaugural crop experiences - from the straight-forward growing season in the fertile fields of pristine Windham, Maine to our partners standing ready to buy in the lucrative CBD market - has convinced us that there is vast demand for high-quality, Maine-grown hemp for CBD and we are preparing applications now to significantly expand our 2020 growing season. As an increasingly diversified holding company, we will be announcing sales figures by division as they become available."

About Universal Power Industry Corporation:

Universal Power Industry Corporation (UPIN) is a diversified holding company that owns, invests and or manages select businesses, and on special opportunities will provide financing solutions to companies at various developmental stages. Our business objectives cover a wide range of sectors from consumer/industrial products, technology research, development/startups. Please follow us on social media for additional updates at Facebook, Twitter and OTCMarkets.

Statements contained in this release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

