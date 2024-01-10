Green Transportation: Sungrow Partners with Metro Ligero Oeste to Commit to Renewable Energy in Madrid

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

10 Jan, 2024, 04:54 ET

MADRID, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow announced that it supplied its inverter solutions to an 800kW solar project which was carried out with the Spanish public transport operator Metro Ligero Oeste.

Metro Ligero Oeste serves more than 200,000 inhabitants, adding 28 stations and covering 22.4 km of tracks between the towns of Pozuelo de Alarcón, Boadilla del Monte, Alcorcón, and Madrid. 

The project, located in Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid, Spain, consists of the installation of six units of Sungrow's string inverters, the SG110CX and two units of the SG50CX, thanks to the dedicated team of SICA installers and with the valuable support of Saltoki, whose commitment, as its Head of PV division says, lies in extending the scope of renewable energies to more customers such as Metro Ligero Oeste.

This project is not only an advance for Metro Ligero Oeste, but also marks a significant milestone towards the environmental sustainability of the transportation company. Its environmental improvement will result in the self-generation of approximately 13% of the energy it consumes and the annual clean energy generation of 1.2 GWh. 

"This measure maximizes the company's positive contribution to sustainability while mitigating our environmental footprint and reducing the negative impact of climate change," said Pablo Escoda, General Manager of Metro Ligero Oeste. "This initiative is part of our commitment to the environment and the efficient use of energy and takes us a step further by now committing to self-consumption and producing part of the 100% clean energy we already consume through the installation of solar plants," he added.

"Our mission is to drive change towards a society that benefits from renewable energy. This project is a clear demonstration of our commitment. It not only strengthens the energy autonomy of the facilities, but also enhances the passenger experience," states Guillermo Donézar, Head of Distribution Southern Europe at Sungrow.

The pilot project is critical to advancing a cleaner and more sustainable future. It also symbolizes the joint commitment of Sungrow and Metro Ligero Oeste towards renewable energy and environmentally friendly transportation.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

