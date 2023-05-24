Green Tree School and Services Celebrates Six Graduates

News provided by

Green Tree School and Services

24 May, 2023, 10:15 ET

Green Tree School and Service's students are headed to the workforce, to postsecondary education, and beyond with the critical academic knowledge, technical and life skills they gained at Green Tree.

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Tree School and Services, a leading provider of special education and therapeutic services in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is thrilled to announce the graduation of six students. Since being established in 1957, Green Tree School and Services has impacted the lives of thousands of students and families, promoting lifelong educational, workforce and post-high school success for students with autism spectrum disorder, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

In honor of the class of 2023, Green Tree School will be hosting a graduation ceremony on June 9 where friends and family can come and celebrate the graduates for reaching this amazing milestone.

"We are so proud of our Green Tree graduates, celebrating a milestone that marks the end of one journey and the start of another," said Dr. Ashara Cashaw, Executive Director of Green Tree Schools. "As they walk across the stage, we celebrate not just their academic achievements, but also their strength, courage, and determination. We are excited to see where life takes them next."

As an Approved Private School (APS), Green Tree School & Services provides full-time, out-of-district placement, for students with emotional support or autism support needs. Green Tree supports the development of the whole child, by providing speech therapy, occupational therapy, school counseling, and nursing services, in addition to our special education classrooms. Students are provided well-rounded education with community integration, service learning, art, music, and more. We strive to help students return to their home community schools and prepare them for life after school by providing vocational and job-readiness training.

For more information, visit our website. www.greentreeschool.org

About Green Tree School and Services
Green Tree School and Services is part of the New Story network of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and therapeutic services for children and young adults. New Story's schools and clinics serve families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

SOURCE Green Tree School and Services

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.