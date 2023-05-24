Green Tree School and Services Celebrates Six Graduates

Green Tree School and Service's students are headed to the workforce, to postsecondary education, and beyond with the critical academic knowledge, technical and life skills they gained at Green Tree.

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Tree School and Services, a leading provider of special education and therapeutic services in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is thrilled to announce the graduation of six students. Since being established in 1957, Green Tree School and Services has impacted the lives of thousands of students and families, promoting lifelong educational, workforce and post-high school success for students with autism spectrum disorder, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

In honor of the class of 2023, Green Tree School will be hosting a graduation ceremony on June 9 where friends and family can come and celebrate the graduates for reaching this amazing milestone.

"We are so proud of our Green Tree graduates, celebrating a milestone that marks the end of one journey and the start of another," said Dr. Ashara Cashaw, Executive Director of Green Tree Schools. "As they walk across the stage, we celebrate not just their academic achievements, but also their strength, courage, and determination. We are excited to see where life takes them next."

As an Approved Private School (APS), Green Tree School & Services provides full-time, out-of-district placement, for students with emotional support or autism support needs. Green Tree supports the development of the whole child, by providing speech therapy, occupational therapy, school counseling, and nursing services, in addition to our special education classrooms. Students are provided well-rounded education with community integration, service learning, art, music, and more. We strive to help students return to their home community schools and prepare them for life after school by providing vocational and job-readiness training.

For more information, visit our website. www.greentreeschool.org

About Green Tree School and Services

Green Tree School and Services is part of the New Story network of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and therapeutic services for children and young adults. New Story's schools and clinics serve families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

SOURCE Green Tree School and Services