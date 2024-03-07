Optimal Health News, a digital publication, has acknowledged Green Virgin Products as the Best U.S.-Based Brand of Moringa Products. The brand stands out among its competitors for providing the purest moringa products on the market, underscored by its commitment to freshness through anti-oxidation packaging.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Virgin Products , a Florida-based leading provider of moringa products, has been honored by Optimal Health News as the Best U.S.-Based Brand of Moringa Products on the Consumer Market Today. The award recognizes the brand's outstanding contributions to the industry and cements its position as a trailblazer for moringa products nationwide.

According to a recent report , the global moringa products market size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2023 to $11.2 billion in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.20%. The increased awareness of moringa's health benefits, accompanied by its widespread use in dietary supplements, cosmetics, and medicinal products, contributes significantly to this growth. These figures underscore the increasing consumer demand for healthier and safer products.

Primed for exceptional expansion within this market, Green Virgin Products offers some of the purest and safest moringa products. A standout attribute of the brand is its unique packaging, which is both lightweight and oxidation-resistant. Green Virgin Products Vice-President of Operations Jeremy Marion says, "Our moringa capsules, tea, and powder all come in a three-layer resealable pouch that blocks out all of the light. Each unit also comes with an oxygen absorber. The leaves are picked, dried, and packaged within eight hours. All of this ensures that the moringa is very potent."

Addressing the increasing demand for all-natural and non-toxic products, Green Virgin Products caters to modern consumers' needs. With this recent accolade and an ever-growing base of loyal customers, the brand is poised to overtake the competition and establish a new benchmark for moringa-based products.

Green Virgin Products was founded by Ken Marion in 2009. Their products are available directly to consumers through their website, offering a 90-day money-back guarantee. They can also be purchased through other online retailers.

