Green Your Getaway! DoSomething.org and Cotton Launch National Campaign to Promote Sustainable Travel This Summer

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows a young person going to camp, the beach, the lake, the theme park, a road trip, or just kicking back on a staycation this summer. Chances are, that person wants to travel sustainably -- 87% of folks say they do -- but they might not know how.

Good news: this summer, that changes thanks to DoSomething.org and Cotton ! Their new "Green Your Getaway" campaign will activate thousands of young people to educate and inspire their friends to focus on environmental protection all summer. Through "Green Your Getaway," a generation of young people will share sustainable travel guides to help friends and family members pack, buy, use, and dress sustainably, no matter where they're headed.

Whether wearing a favorite cotton t-shirt, jean shorts, or other natural fibers, packing reusable totes, or shopping and eating from local vendors, young people are making sustainability the *hottest* trend of the summer.

The "Green Your Getaway" campaign runs through July 31, and young people can sign up by texting GREEN to 38383. Those who participate will enter for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship from DoSomething.org!

"Young people consistently say that protecting the environment is one of the causes they care about most. And with the surge of youth engagement in this space, we're seeing young people's passion for sustainability now more than ever," says Carrie Bloxson, Chief Marketing Officer of DoSomething.org. "That's why the 'Green Your Getaway' campaign is so important and timely, and why we're so proud and excited about this partnership.

About Cotton

Cotton Incorporated , the not-for-profit research and marketing organization behind The Fabric Of Our Lives, is funded by US cotton growers and importers of cotton and cotton products. The company is a global resource for all things cotton and continues its near-50-year commitment to providing expertise and information on all aspects of the natural fiber: from dirt to shirt – and beyond.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating millions of young people (and counting!) to do good in every US area code and in 131 countries. Using our digital platform, members join DoSomething's volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Our members have clothed half of America's youth in homeless shelters. They've cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They've run the world's largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities -- we help them get it done. Let's Do This.

