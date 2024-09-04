Greenabl Offers Innovative Transport Emission Reduction Certificate (TERC) to Tackle Transportation Sector Emissions

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenabl, a leader in sustainable solutions in transportation and supply chain decarbonization, is proud to announce the launch of Transport Emission Reduction Certificates (TERC) to their platform, a revolutionary voluntary carbon program specifically designed to address emissions within the logistics and transportation industry. This innovative solution offers a new avenue for companies to mitigate their carbon footprint, particularly targeting Scope 3 emissions.

The TERC program, developed by Eco-Energy, LLC, is a response to the growing need for targeted carbon reduction strategies within one of the most challenging sectors—transportation. The transportation industry is responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions, and it is often difficult to decarbonize due to its complex supply chains and extensive reliance on fossil fuels.

Key Features of the TERC Program:

Sector-Specific Impact: TERC is tailored specifically to the transport sector, ensuring that emissions reductions are relevant and directly contribute to decarbonizing transport operations.





TERC is tailored specifically to the transport sector, ensuring that emissions reductions are relevant and directly contribute to decarbonizing transport operations. Scope 3 Emissions Focus: TERC offers companies a viable solution for addressing Scope 3 emissions—those indirect emissions that occur in the value chain, including both upstream and downstream activities.





TERC offers companies a viable solution for addressing Scope 3 emissions—those indirect emissions that occur in the value chain, including both upstream and downstream activities. Rigorous Verification: Each TERC is backed by rigorous verification processes, ensuring that the emission reduction certificates represent genuine, measurable, and permanent reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.





Each TERC is backed by rigorous verification processes, ensuring that the emission reduction certificates represent genuine, measurable, and permanent reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Sustainable Investment: By participating in the TERC program, companies not only address their indirect emissions but also contribute to the development of sustainable transport technologies and infrastructure.





By participating in the TERC program, companies not only address their indirect emissions but also contribute to the development of sustainable transport technologies and infrastructure. Market Accessibility: The TERC program is designed to be accessible to companies of all sizes, providing a flexible and scalable solution for businesses looking to enhance their sustainability credentials.

"At Greenabl, we recognize the critical importance of addressing emissions in transportation, one of the largest contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions," said Roman Ramirez, Executive Director of Greenabl. "The TERC program is a game-changer for companies seeking to make a real impact by tackling their Scope 3 emissions in a targeted and effective manner."

Greenabl invites companies across industries to take a proactive step towards achieving their sustainability goals. By leveraging the power of TERCs, specifically designed for the transport sector, businesses can not only mitigate their environmental impact but also drive innovation in sustainable transportation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Greenabl in launching the TERC program on their platform, which represents a groundbreaking advancement in addressing transportation related Scope 3 emissions across all sectors," said Brian Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer of Eco-Energy, LLC. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovative solutions that drive meaningful change and foster sustainability across complex supply chains."

For more information about the TERC program and how to participate, please visit https://greenabl.co/

About Greenabl

Greenabl is a sustainable shippers association and cooperative procurement group, dedicated to supply chain decarbonization. As a community uniting companies with a common goal, Greenabl focuses on immediate carbon emissions reduction in the supply chain. Leveraging best-in-class technology and a proven measurement framework, Greenabl assists shippers in addressing CO2 impact within their supply chains. It also serves as a center of excellence, advancing decarbonization efforts across the industry. https://greenabl.co/

About Eco-Energy LLC

Eco-Energy LLC is a low-carbon solutions and midstream services company over. Its core business has been the marketing and transportation of ethanol and natural gas across the US, Canada, and abroad. With global reach, Eco-Energy provides a complete low-carbon portfolio of services that leads the industry, bringing a level of knowledge and expertise that its partners have come to rely on. https://www.eco-energy.com/

SOURCE Greenabl Shippers Association