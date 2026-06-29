GreenArrow Acquires Atlantic Transportation Systems, Deepening Mid-Atlantic Footprint

CARLISLE, Pa., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenArrow, a leading provider of transportation electrical services, has acquired Atlantic Transportation Systems, Inc. ("ATS"). This latest acquisition strengthens GreenArrow's footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region, and advances its mission to deliver premier transportation electrical and safety solutions nationwide.

Founded with a core focus on keeping roadways and school zones moving safely, ATS has built a strong reputation for installing, maintaining, and inspecting complex traffic systems and roadway infrastructure throughout Central Pennsylvania. ATS's deep dedication to quality, including its rigorous 300-point intersection inspection protocol, has built a foundation of trust with local communities and municipalities. This history of high-standard service and local reliability makes ATS an ideal fit for the next chapter of its growth with GreenArrow.

"Integrating ATS into our existing Pennsylvania operations significantly enhances our capabilities in the region and showcases our 'Land and Expand' strategy in action," said Lloyd Kuehn, CEO of GreenArrow. "With this acquisition, we are reinforcing our commitment to being the go-to infrastructure partner for traffic signals, school safety, and roadway lighting in every community we serve."

"Joining forces with GreenArrow is a natural next step for our team," said Sam Garman, owner of Atlantic Transportation Systems. "From our very first conversations, it was clear that GreenArrow shares our deep commitment to quality, safety, and community service. Geographically, our companies align perfectly, and we're excited to embark on this next chapter together."

About Atlantic Transportation Systems (ATS)

Atlantic Transportation Systems, Inc. is a specialized transportation infrastructure and safety services provider based in Central Pennsylvania. ATS specializes in the installation, maintenance, and comprehensive inspection of traffic signals, intersections, intelligent highways, fiber optics, and roadway lighting. Additionally, the company is highly dedicated to community safety through its specialized school safety systems, pavement markings, and utility line location services.

About GreenArrow

GreenArrow is a leading provider of transportation infrastructure services, specializing in maintaining and installing transportation electrical infrastructure, including traffic signals, streetlights, intelligent transportation systems, and utility systems. GreenArrow operates as one company with coast-to-coast operations, pairing experienced regional leadership and on-the-ground expertise in every market is serves, with a central team that provides the shared resources, systems, and best practices to support them. For more information, please visit www.greenarrow.com.

Seeking New Partnerships

GreenArrow is actively pursuing new add-on acquisitions and partnership opportunities with like-minded electrical services organizations. GreenArrow invites you to join them in shaping the future of transportation infrastructure. If you're interested, please get in touch with GreenArrow through the "Acquisition Program" form on our website at www.greenarrow.com/acquisition-opportunities.

Contact:

Lloyd Kuehn

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenArrow