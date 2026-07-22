GreenArrow Announces Strong Mid-Year Growth in Traffic Signal and Streetlight Maintenance Offerings

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenArrow, a leader in advanced transportation infrastructure and electrical services, is excited to report strong mid-year growth across its public traffic signal and streetlight maintenance sector. During the first six months of 2026, the company successfully added or renewed 37 Maintenance Service Agreements (MSA's), across various municipalities and state Departments of Transportation (DOTs).

This robust performance underscores GreenArrow's continued trajectory as a premier national provider of electrical solutions for critical transportation infrastructure. The newly secured and renewed agreements will ensure that key communities continue to benefit from modernized, reliable, and safely maintained traffic signals and streetlighting systems.

"Our year-over-year growth in public maintenance has continued to increase," stated Robert Asuncion, Director of State and Municipal Partnerships at GreenArrow. "What I am most proud of, however, is the fact that our renewal rate is almost 100%, reinforcing that the work and relationships we deliver to our customers are unmatched."

As GreenArrow continues to execute its strategic "land and expand" growth model across the United States, its dedicated maintenance offerings remain a foundational pillar. By focusing heavily on service execution and long-term client retention, the company continues to establish itself as the go-to partner for public agencies seeking to optimize their roadway safety and electrical assets.

About GreenArrow

GreenArrow is a family of leading infrastructure services companies dedicated to transforming the future of transportation infrastructure. By bringing together industry leaders, GreenArrow leverages collective expertise and resources to enhance service quality and operational efficiency. The GreenArrow family specializes in maintaining and installing critical transportation electrical infrastructure, including traffic signals, streetlights, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and utility systems.

For more information, please visit www.greenarrow.com.

Contact:

Lloyd Kuehn

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenArrow