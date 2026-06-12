GreenArrow Announces Acquisition of HBC Company, Further Scaling its Mid-Atlantic Service Footprint

LODI, N.J., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenArrow, a leader in advanced transportation infrastructure and electrical services across the U.S., is excited to announce the acquisition of HBC Company ("HBC"). The transaction further strengthens GreenArrow's presence in the Mid-Atlantic, an important strategic focus for the company, and adds one of New Jersey's most respected electrical services providers to its growing nationwide platform.

Operating out of Lodi, New Jersey, and led by Gerard Hoogendoorn, HBC is a specialized provider of electrical services for highway and intersection lighting, intelligent transportation systems, aviation lighting, and other critical applications. The company serves a broad base of customers across public roadways, airports, and industrial end-markets. HBC's service offering is highly complementary to GreenArrow's existing capabilities, and its footprint sits directly adjacent to GreenArrow's eastern Pennsylvania operations, further connecting and expanding the company's Mid-Atlantic platform.

"This is another milestone in our strategic growth", said Lloyd Kuehn, Chief Executive Officer of GreenArrow. "From our very first conversation with Jerry, what stood out the most was how deeply he cares about his employees. What he and his team have built at HBC is remarkable, and the culture they've created, one that genuinely feels like a family, is the same culture we've worked hard to build at GreenArrow. We could not be more excited to welcome them to the GreenArrow family. Furthermore, the strategic fit is exceptionally strong. HBC's New Jersey and southern New York footprint directly extends our existing operations in eastern Pennsylvania, deepening our presence across the Mid-Atlantic and enhancing our ability to serve customers across a highly attractive and growing region."

"Joining GreenArrow marks an exciting new chapter for HBC", noted Gerard Hoogendoorn, President of HBC. "Over the years, as a team, we've built our reputation on delivering quality work and standing behind every project we complete. GreenArrow shares those same values and brings additional resources and opportunities that will benefit both our team and our customers. I'm proud of what we've accomplished, and confident that together we'll continue to grow and deliver at an even higher level."

About HBC Company

Headquartered in Lodi, New Jersey, HBC Company is a leading provider of electrical and transportation infrastructure services across New Jersey and southern New York. HBC specializes in highway and intersection lighting, intelligent transportation systems, and aviation lighting, serving public roadways, airports, and industrial customers throughout the region.

About GreenArrow

GreenArrow is a leading provider of transportation infrastructure services, specializing in maintaining and installing transportation electrical infrastructure, including traffic signals, streetlights, intelligent transportation systems, and utility systems. GreenArrow operates as one company with coast-to-coast operations, pairing experienced regional leadership and on-the-ground expertise in every market we serve, with a central team that provides the shared resources, systems, and best practices to support them. For more information, please visit www.greenarrow.com.

Seeking New Partnerships

GreenArrow is actively pursuing new add-on acquisitions and partnership opportunities with like-minded electrical services organizations. GreenArrow invites you to join them in shaping the future of transportation infrastructure. If you're interested in learning more, please submit an inquiry through GreenArrow's Contact form available on its website: https://www.greenarrow.com/acquisition-opportunities.

Contact:

Lloyd Kuehn

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenArrow