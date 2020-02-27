Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis Launches Healthcare Department and Welcomes Nine Member Healthcare Attorney Team

Concurrently, the firm announces that nine healthcare attorneys have joined the firm as of February 10, 2020. Our new healthcare team, which includes a number of prominent and longstanding practitioners in the field of healthcare law, is as follows:

James A. Robertson – Partner, Healthcare Department Chair

Robert B. Hille – Partner

John W. Kaveney – Partner

Glenn P. Prives – Partner

Paul L. Croce – Counsel

Megan R. George – Counsel

Neil M. Sullivan – Counsel

John Zen Jackson – Of Counsel

Andrew F. McBride, III – Of Counsel

The members of Greenbaum's Healthcare Department counsel a roster of clients that includes many of New Jersey's foremost healthcare systems, hospitals and medical facilities, medical staffs, organized delivery systems, physician-hospital organizations, independent practice associations, physicians and physician group practices, physician and hospital-physician joint ventures, pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations, home health agencies, nursing homes, healthcare industry vendors, medical device manufacturers, private equity funds, and industry-associated financial and corporate entities.

The team's broad-based expertise encompasses numerous areas of focus, including the complete spectrum of healthcare regulatory and compliance issues, litigation and appeals, transactional matters including mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures, Medicare, Medicaid, disproportionate hospital reimbursement matters, and healthcare private equity transactions. This inclusive and comprehensive representation has propelled the team to statewide and national prominence within the healthcare field.

Speaking on behalf of the firm, co-managing partner W. Raymond Felton comments: "We are very excited to welcome this group of outstanding attorneys to Greenbaum, where their healthcare industry expertise and experience will further augment the expansive range of services that we're able to offer our valued clients."

Healthcare Department Chair James A. Robertson adds: "Our team is delighted to join the Greenbaum family. By combining our group's extensive healthcare knowledge with Greenbaum's top-notch corporate and commercial litigation practices, we are now better able to serve our healthcare clients' broad array of legal needs."

