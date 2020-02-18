Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP Promotes Jemi Goulian Lucey and Steven G. Mlenak to Partners

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is pleased to announce that Jemi Goulian Lucey and Steven G. Mlenak have been named partners in the firm.

Ms. Lucey is a trial attorney who focuses her practice on employment, higher education and professional negligence matters. She represents private and public entities, including institutions of higher learning, in employment discrimination and retaliation actions, professional negligence cases, Title IX claims, and business disputes. Ms. Lucey also lectures and consults on employment and human resources law and provides guidance related to the practical implications of various state and federal laws affecting employers. A member of our Litigation Department and co-Chair of the Higher Education Practice Group, she is based in the firm's Woodbridge office and is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.

Mr. Mlenak concentrates his practice in the areas of redevelopment, land use, zoning, and real estate development. His clients include property owners and developers engaged in mixed use, residential, industrial, commercial, office, retail and affordable housing development projects. He provides counsel related to all aspects of the redevelopment process. Mr. Mlenak also maintains a strong practice in the area of Community Association law, providing strategic guidance and general counseling to condominium and homeowners association clients across a broad range of legal issues. A member of our Real Estate and Redevelopment & Land Use Departments, he is based in the firm's Roseland office and is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.

