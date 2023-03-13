Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis Welcomes Mary E. Toscano as Partner and Co-Chair of Criminal Defense & Regulatory Compliance Practice Group

ROSELAND, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is pleased to announce that Mary E. Toscano has joined the firm as a partner in the Litigation Department. She will co-chair the firm's Criminal Defense & Regulatory Compliance Practice Group, joining Christopher D. Adams in that role.

Mary E. Toscano

A former federal prosecutor, Ms. Toscano focuses her high-profile practice on white collar criminal defense, internal corporate investigations and complex civil litigation. Her work encompasses the defense of clients in criminal investigations, RICO actions, contract and business disputes, and allegations of legal malpractice. Ms. Toscano served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for nearly ten years in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, where she held a variety of supervisory roles, most recently serving as the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division from 2018 through 2021. Her background also includes her tenure as a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division.

Ms. Toscano comments: "I am thrilled to be joining the Greenbaum team and to become part of the firm's storied history in the field of white collar criminal defense. I'm humbled to serve as co-chair with my longtime colleague Chris Adams and look forward to working with Greenbaum's many talented lawyers in practice areas that are complementary to our white collar focus."

Speaking on behalf of the firm, Mr. Adams adds: "Distinguishing herself as a highly respected federal prosecutor, Mary then easily transitioned into a successful leader of the bar in private practice. We are delighted to add her to our team in this important leadership role. Mary's skill as a trial lawyer makes her a valued asset to clients across the full scope of the firm's practice."

Ms. Toscano is based in the firm's Roseland office and can be reached at 973.577.1822 or by email at [email protected].

