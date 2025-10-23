Greenbelt Capital Partners Expands Team with Senior Hires

Includes Katie Kiersey, Chief of Strategy and Operating Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbelt Capital Partners ("Greenbelt" or "the Firm"), a private equity firm investing in the New Energy Economy, announced today that it has recently added several senior hires to its growing team. They are Katie Kiersey, Chief of Strategy and Operating Partner, who is spearheading Greenbelt's new Value Optimization team, Managing Director Erika Mapes, Principal Austin Major and Vice President Elouise Roche.

"We welcome Katie, Erika, Austin and Elouise, and couldn't be more excited to add such experienced hires to the team," said Chris Manning, Greenbelt CEO and Managing Partner. "We are also thrilled to formally launch our Value Optimization team, led by Katie Kiersey, an experienced business executive who will help portfolio companies reach their full potential through strategic and operational initiatives. With the close of our recent fund, we look forward to deploying additional capital to support the growth of companies that we believe make grids more resilient, support new sources of power to fuel rising demand, and make industries more carbon competitive."

Greenbelt is led by a team with decades of experience and looks to invest in leading middle-market companies that address the structural shifts reshaping how the world produces and consumes energy. In June of this year, the Firm announced the final close of its fund, Greenbelt Capital Partners III L.P., at $1 billion.

Mrs. Kiersey, based in Texas, joins Greenbelt as Chief Strategy Officer and Operating Partner. She previously spent a decade at Bain & Company, where she was a Partner, working on the intersection of private equity and the energy & industrials sectors. While there, she led over 100 commercial diligence efforts and more than 10 post-acquisition value creation engagements, with a focus on strategic redirection, commercial acceleration, and operational optimization. She holds a B.B.A. in Finance with a specialization in Alternative Assets from Southern Methodist University.

Mrs. Mapes, based in New York, was previously a Principal at Onex Partners and a Vice President at Oaktree Capital Management. Earlier, she worked as a Senior Associate with the Greenbelt team from 2014 to 2018. Mrs. Mapes began her career as an analyst at Barclays in the Natural Resources group. She holds a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University.

Mr. Major, based in Texas, joined Greenbelt from Blackstone, where he was a Principal. Earlier, he was an Associate at Vista Equity Partners. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley in the investment banking and leveraged finance groups. Mr. Major holds an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in Economics from Dartmouth College.

Ms. Roche, based in New York, was previously a Vice President at Goldman Sachs Private Equity working on sustainable and energy transition investments. Prior to that, she was an Associate at Mission Driven Capital Partners, and she began her career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley. She holds a B.S. in Economics from Duke University.

About Greenbelt Capital

Greenbelt Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in leading middle-market companies that are enabling the transition to a more resilient and electrified energy future. With approximately $3 billion in assets under management, Greenbelt aims to partner with exceptional management teams to drive growth and build lasting value across its portfolio. The senior team at Greenbelt has committed approximately $6 billion of equity capital across multiple portfolio companies and consummated over $70 billion of M&A and financings in over 260 transactions. Greenbelt has offices in Austin, TX and New York, NY.

