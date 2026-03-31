Greenbelt Capital Partners Makes Strategic Investment in American Wire Group

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wire Group, LLC ("AWG" or the "Company") and Greenbelt Capital Management L.P. ("Greenbelt" or "Greenbelt Capital Partners") are pleased to announce Greenbelt's investment to support AWG's continued growth across the electrification landscape. The partnership will aim to reinforce AWG's leadership in the energy market and position the Company to further expand its portfolio of solutions across evolving industry demands. All key members of AWG's management team will remain in their roles, continuing to oversee the Company's day-to-day operations.

Founded in 2001, AWG is an industry-trusted single source solution provider of wire and cable, hardware, equipment and accessories for the power utility, renewable energy, data center, commercial and industrial markets. Backed by decades of experience, AWG delivers high-performance products supported by engineering expertise, coordinated logistics and responsive project support from start to end.

Michael Dorfman, CEO of AWG, said, "Partnering with Greenbelt marks an exciting next chapter for AWG. We are confident that Greenbelt's industry focus and strong relationships across the electrical and utility ecosystem will support our continued growth and enhance our ability to serve customers nationwide."

Josh Dorfman, President of AWG, added, "Greenbelt's partnership-oriented approach and experience working with founder-led businesses is important to us, and we anticipate the partnership will accelerate our strategic initiatives and expand our capabilities as a leading, integrated provider of wire and cable, electrical equipment, and engineering solutions."

Andy Hopping, Partner at Greenbelt, said, "We believe AWG is a differentiated, value-add distribution platform led by an exceptional management team with a strong track record of growth. As demand for reliable power infrastructure and renewable energy solutions continues to increase, we believe AWG has the technical and domain expertise necessary to support the modernization of the electrical grid at every stage."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Greenbelt in connection with the transaction. Raymond James & Associates served as financial advisor, and Bricker Graydon Wyatt served as legal counsel to American Wire Group in connection with the transaction.

About American Wire Group

American Wire Group is a supplier of wire and cable, hardware, equipment and accessory solutions servicing the power utility, renewable energy, data center, commercial and industrial markets. AWG maintains one of the nation's largest inventories of wire and cable solutions in strategically located distributed centers across the United States, making them a trusted partner for complex infrastructure projects. The product offering expands beyond just wire and cable, which also includes hardware, equipment and accessories, as well as cable management and design, value added services and project management.

About Greenbelt Capital Partners

Greenbelt Capital Partners is a private equity firm with offices in Austin, TX, and New York, NY. The firm focuses on investing in leading companies that are enabling the transition to a more resilient and electrified energy future. With over $3 billion in assets under management, Greenbelt aims to partner with exceptional management teams to drive growth and build lasting value across its portfolio. The senior team at Greenbelt has committed over $6 billion of equity capital across multiple portfolio companies and completed over $80 billion of M&A and financings across more than 280 transactions.

Media contacts

Greenbelt:

Jennifer Hurson

[email protected]

Joanne Lessner

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American Wire Group:

Nada Filipovic

[email protected]

Kristina Borojevic

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenbelt Capital Partners