Greenberg: America's Next Failed Mayor Will Be London Breed

San Francisco's mayor will be defeated in 2024, says Greenberg

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid public outcry and a list of growing failed policies, San Francisco mayor London Breed will be defeated in her bid for re-election next year. This according to local community advocate and former candidate for mayor Richie Greenberg. In a statement today, Greenberg pointed to rising discontent by the city's hard-working taxpayers who've grown more conservative in voting trends, especially with recent recalls of the previous District Attorney and three school board commissioners.

"Mayor Breed is in deep trouble. Since her first term election in 2019, the public has grown weary of her overused harking-back to childhood memories of San Francisco. Her messaging is disconnected and no longer endearing. She's just bad at her job."

"In dealing with the most pressing matters to San Franciscans, Mayor Breed failed at nearly every turn. She's proven she talks with little weight and effect. She's hell-bent on violating California state and federal laws pushing to establish drug consumption sites. She's essentially sold out the police department, dealing a fiscal and morale blow to law enforcement since the Summer of 2020. Her polices are a failure tackling crime, drug dealers, the mental ill and drug addicts on the street, tent encampments, failing businesses and loss of bookings at our convention center. She imposed a harsh Covid lockdown which decimated our economy. The mayor's credibility is gone."

"Breed could save her political career by calling in Federal assistance to rein in drug dealers. She could confront those failed nonprofits which run homelessness outreach services, calling for a special prosecutor to investigate billions of dollars wasted on unaccountable programs, seeking indictments, and firing department appointees. Her silence on these issues and more shows she's ineffective, lacks will, and exhibits cowardice."

Greenberg initially supported Mayor Breed's early years in office, especially being challenged by Left-Wing activists and elected officials' rhetoric. But her failures in turning the tide convinced Greenberg the mayor is no longer effective and is without a doubt detrimental to San Francisco.

