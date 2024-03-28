Greenberg Capital Launches New Panthers University

Mentoring and Coaching Program for Florida Panthers Employees

MIAMI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Greenberg Capital is excited to announce a new speaking and corporate coaching program for employees of the Florida Panthers NHL team. Strategic Advisor David Greenberg will be conducting bi-weekly modules that emphasize strategies for successfully navigating challenges and enhancing performance both personally and professionally.

Mr. Greenberg is the President of Greenberg Capital and a Board Member of PointsKash. He was previously Chairman of the Advisory Board for Amercanex, Executive Board and Board Member of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), and President of Sterling Commodities. He has spoken before some of the country's most prestigious colleges and universities: West Point Military Academy, Columbia Business School, New York University, Syracuse University, and Sacred Heart University.

"The Panthers are always looking for ways to enhance our organization," says Rob Stevenson, Florida Panthers EVP for People and Facilities. "David's insights on teamwork, leadership, and personal grit will help our employees successfully navigate their careers."

The breakout sessions include a series of modules that build on each other. The modules focus on topics such as ways to increase productivity, enhance team collaboration, and overcome potential challenges. They also feature prominent guest speakers from David's unique network of Wall Street executives, insightful academics, and entrepreneurs discussing new technologies, the field of artificial intelligence, and current market conditions.

"We're excited for David to oversee this new program," says Vincent Viola, the owner of the Florida Panthers. "After working with him on the board of NYMEX, I know he has tried and true strategies for success."

Mr. Greenberg currently serves on the Executive Board of Junior Achievement of South Florida. He is a member of the Leadership Council for the United Negro College Fund of South Florida. Additionally, he is an Advisory Board Member of the Winterfest Boat Parade and the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

