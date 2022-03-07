Greenberg Declares Death of SF District Attorney's Policies

" San Franciscans are eyewitness to the demise of an inept regime. Chesa Boudin's experiment as district attorney by radically re-envisioning justice has failed. His office is in shambles, prosecutors have been fired or fled. He's spending significant time doing damage control as former employees speak out. He's tweeting profusely, with paranoia, deflection and finger-pointing setting in. A San Francisco Chronicle report shows his office's effectiveness in prosecutions shamefully sliding:

Chesa Boudin's office just released new data on the S.F. district attorney's charging rates and case outcomes. Here's what it shows (sfchronicle.com)

A recent New York Times interview exposes Boudin's fabrications. He made conspiracy theory-level inferences that recall signature-gathering petitions weren't audited and were therefore invalid, yet the Department of Elections already posted certified results. He is blaming Republicans for financing the recall, yet he approached a billionaire Republican donor to back his 2019 district attorney race. He claimed "elites" are out to get him, yet he himself went to Yale, is a Rhodes Scholar, he was treated as royalty when living in Venezuela, and as DA he now earns nearly $400,000 annually. This display of unprofessional conduct is truly astounding.

San Francisco's D.A. Says Angry Elites Want Him Out of Office - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

As we inch closer to Chesa Boudin's June 7th recall election, his recent interviews reflect an increasingly desperate man. Now with his "restorative justice" policies proven ineffective, San Franciscans demand his immediate resignation.

