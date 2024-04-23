Greenberg Glusker Celebrates 65th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading law firm Greenberg Glusker LLP is proudly celebrating its 65th anniversary. Founded in 1959, the firm now has 110 attorneys and is the largest single-office law firm in Los Angeles.

The firm embraces a full-service approach designed to meet its clients' evolving needs, including top Hollywood actors, producers, directors and content creators, major real estate owners and developers, marquee retail and consumer brands and manufacturers, cutting-edge software and video game companies, and more. As a result, throughout its rich history, Greenberg Glusker has negotiated the biggest real estate development deals in Los Angeles and across the country and the biggest entertainment deals in Hollywood, secured major wins in high-stakes Hollywood litigation, handled and protected the estates of celebrities and ultra-high-net-worth families around the globe, and helped countless businesses meet and exceed their goals.

"In my twenty-five years with the firm, I have witnessed our practice's expansion while we have maintained the uncompromising focus on quality, which was the focus of our founders. Watching Greenberg Glusker move from its storied past to its vibrant present has been a true honor," says Bob Baradaran, the firm's Managing Partner since 2014. "Greenberg Glusker's impact stretches across the Los Angeles business community and around the world. As we chart the course ahead, we are grateful to all who have taken this collective journey with us."

Norman Levine, who was the Managing Partner from 1998 until 2011, reflected on the values that have propelled the firm forward. "If you attract outstanding attorneys who do the job right, care deeply about their clients, and put their clients ahead of themselves you will have a successful firm. It works in 2024 just as it worked in 1959."

In November 2023, Above the Law commended Greenberg Glusker for its unique culture and attorneys' job satisfaction. Attorneys at the firm are encouraged to grow personally as well as professionally, and many hold leadership roles with charitable and industry organizations throughout the Los Angeles community. The firm also consistently provides pro bono legal services to Alliance for Children's Rights, Bet Tzedek, Inner City Law Center and Public Counsel.

As it looks toward the future, Greenberg Glusker will continue its deliberate expansion, with continued emphasis on unparalleled client service, legal excellence, employee well-being, and community outreach—values that laid the foundation for enduring success from the early days.

In celebration of its anniversary, the firm has produced a documentary-style video capturing its history and culture. The video can be accessed below.

