Greenberg: Leftist Council Must Stop Anti-Recovery Ideology

San Francisco's Preston, Chan and Ronen denying our city's revival, says Greenberg

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richie Greenberg, San Francisco activist and former candidate for mayor, delivered a scathing rebuke to the failing of city hall officials to enact urgent recovery policies.

"As 2023 city hall legislative sessions move forward, San Franciscans face a startling reality: the far Left-Wing ideologues in elected office have failed to learn from November's elections - and now these officials are continuing rejecting policies for reviving our city as it spirals further downward. Recent projections show a massively growing deficit amid a dwindling tax base and businesses continuing to leave."

"Three of the city's District Supervisors, namely Dean Preston, Hillary Ronen and Connie Chan, are the most anti-progress, anti-recovery elected officials in a long time. Placing their most radical ideology front and center, they ignore San Francisco's filth, crime, blight, carjackings, daytime robberies and homelessness - yet they champion drug dealers' protections. The three rabidly supported disgraced former district attorney Chesa Boudin during his recall. Preston is a laughably self-titled "Socialist" while his family wealth clearly says otherwise. He presses massive tax increases, defunding the police, closing of jails, tweets insults incessantly ( @deanpreston ), and supports the already failed Reparations Plan (see RejectThePlan.com) . Connie Chan astoundingly defies our mayor's proposed urgent budget allocation to the severely understaffed police department for supporting overtime costs. Ronen, who terms out next year, defiantly demands drug dealers be left alone, even with gang turf shootouts, and the fentanyl ODs killing users on our streets by the day."

Greenberg laments: "At this point, San Francisco is held hostage until such time Mayor London Breed reverses her soft tone governance style and actually seizes the reins to begin the city's recovery. Voters cannot wait over a year and a half for elections next year to oust these three ideologues. Mayor Breed's re-election in 2024 is on the line as well. What San Francisco needs most, right now, is a team of experienced, winning attorneys to represent residents and business owners, to file suits and execute challenges to our city hall incompetence, malice and extremist Leftist ideology."

