Greenberg: Reparations Plan Lacks Credibility

Absence of professionals on committee spells failure, Greenberg says.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richie Greenberg, community advocate and vocal critic of the recently-proposed San Francisco Reparations Plan, today expressed shock at the revelation of the lack of top-notch industry professionals serving on the reparations committee.

"Instead of experienced and honored individuals from across industries selected to join this reparations plan committee, to be picked from a pool of city hall officials, or experienced budget analysts, or attorneys in legislative or constitutional law, or economic advisors, sociologists, city planners, civil engineers, masters' of public health administration, major corporation executives, federal or state banking systems officials, hospital administration executives – those being finally named to the committee were not from the aforementioned disciplines. The actual committee therefore lacks professional and ethical standing and has not been cautioned how deeply their plan violates state and federal constitutional and civil rights laws."

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors (City Council) approved the 15-member Reparations Plan committee in 2021. The Board has yet to respond to the controversy.

"Richie Greenberg states, "Make no mistake, each of the Reparations Committee members may be respectable individuals in their own right as residents of San Francisco who've experienced or endured hardships as part of the Black/African-American community. However, it now sheds light on why this ludicrous and unlawful Reparations Plan was shoddily crafted- it is a tremendous waste of taxpayers funding and spells certain failure."

Greenberg provides extensive analysis of the Reparations Plan at RejectThePlan.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Richie Greenberg

[email protected]

Website: richiegreenberg.org

Twitter: @richieSF2016

SOURCE Richie Greenberg