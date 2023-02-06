Greenberg: Reparations Plan Ludicrous, Shocking

Urges San Francisco reparations be rejected

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richie Greenberg, San Francisco community activist today slammed the latest Reparations Plan submitted by a special committee for consideration by the mayor and Board of Supervisors (City Council). Hearings on the controversial plan begin this week.

"Federal and state laws exist preventing governments from awarding resources to groups of people based on race, gender or ethnicity. The San Francisco Reparations Plan flies in the face of law, namely the US Constitution's 14th Amendment and California Prop 209. An avalanche of lawsuits would ensue, should the city move forward on this."

"The plan is a blueprint to install segregation in San Francisco, encompassing a massive separation of the Black minority community (approx. 5% of the city's population) from the remainder of San Francisco yet be funded by the 95% non-Black residents. This is ludicrous and shocking. The 60-page plan is produced by the special reparations committee and submitted for consideration by the San Francisco Human Rights Commission. It must be solidly rejected."

Greenberg has created RejectThePlan.com, a website detailing the Reparations Plan's proposals, a copy of the plan for download, and commentary with his rationale for rejection.

Richie Greenberg is a San Francisco activist, former candidate for mayor, and the founder of the movement which successfully recalled district attorney Chesa Boudin.

