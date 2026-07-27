Greenberg Traurig Adds Corporate Tax Shareholder Zak Morozov in California

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Tax Practice with the addition of Shareholder Zakhar "Zak" Morozov in the San Francisco office. He joins from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Morozov focuses on federal income tax matters, with an emphasis on tax structuring and deal support for corporate mergers and acquisitions. He advises on the tax and economic considerations that arise across transaction documents, including purchase agreements, credit agreements, partnership agreements, and related deal documentation.

Morozov works closely with clients and their accountants to help ensure transactions are tax-compliant and structured to support business objectives. As a certified public accountant, he frequently acts as a de facto tax adviser for portfolio companies and has experience across industries, including technology companies in the Bay Area and professional practice rollups involving accounting firms, health care practices, and other professional services businesses.

"Zak brings significant experience counseling clients on the tax considerations that drive today's sophisticated transactions," Executive Vice President and co-chair of the firm's global Tax Practice G. Michelle Ferreira said. "His practical understanding of deal structuring, transaction documentation, and the tax issues facing private equity sponsors and portfolio companies further strengthens our ability to provide strategic, business-focused tax advice to clients across a wide range of industries."

Morozov's arrival enhances Greenberg Traurig's national Tax Practice and expands the firm's capabilities in the Bay Area, a key market for technology companies, private equity sponsors, and other businesses engaged in complex domestic and cross-border transactions. His cross-industry transactional tax experience also positions him to support clients pursuing platform investments, add-on acquisitions, and other growth strategies across sectors.

"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig and collaborate with its talented tax and corporate teams," Morozov said. "The firm's global platform, entrepreneurial culture, and commitment to client service create a compelling environment to help clients achieve their business goals."

Morozov received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.S. from Florida State University. He is admitted to practice in California and Texas.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best RecommendedLaw Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP