Greenberg Traurig Adds Experienced Real Estate Attorney Grant Puleo in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has further strengthened its California Real Estate Practice with the strategic addition of Grant Puleo as a shareholder in its San Diego office.

Puleo, who joins from Duane Morris, brings deep experience leading complex commercial real estate transactions on behalf of developers, owners, operators, investors, lenders, and financial institutions in California and throughout the United States.

He advises clients on acquisitions, development, construction, syndications, dispositions, leasing, and financing matters across a wide range of product types, including multifamily, student housing, office, hospitality, retail, industrial, and data centers. A skilled trial attorney, he offers clients both transactional depth and courtroom experience.

"Grant is a highly regarded real estate lawyer whose practice aligns exceptionally well with the needs of our clients in California and beyond," Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice Co-Chair Gregory A. Fishman said. "His work across commercial real estate transactions, finance, and dispute resolution, as well as his substantial experience in the student housing and multifamily sectors, further enhances our ability to help clients navigate complex transactions and achieve their business objectives."

Puleo's arrival follows the recent additions of San Diego Shareholder Robert J. Brown and San Francisco Shareholders Eric Hieber and Ann (Seung-Eun) Lee to the firm's 50-plus-attorney California real estate team.

Puleo's practice often focuses on multifamily and student housing transactions, where he advises clients on acquisitions, financings, joint ventures, and portfolio management matters involving projects across the United States. He also represents borrowers and lenders in complex real estate finance transactions and advises private equity and investment fund clients on investment, financing, and joint venture matters.

In addition to his transactional practice, Puleo brings broad dispute resolution experience involving real estate, finance, joint ventures, and other business matters, enabling him to help clients manage risk and navigate challenges throughout the lifecycle of a transaction.

"Grant's arrival reflects the continued growth and momentum of our San Diego office and California real estate team," San Diego Co-Managing Shareholders Ellen M. Bronchetti and John P. Cleary said in a joint statement. "He is well-known in the market and brings a sophisticated practice that will further strengthen our ability to serve clients locally and nationwide. As an accomplished real estate transactional lawyer, Grant adds significant depth to our real estate team and supports our continued efforts to build a full-service office with strength across key practice areas."

"Greenberg Traurig's leading real estate platform, entrepreneurial culture, and collaborative approach make it an ideal fit for my practice and clients," Puleo said. "Having worked with several of my new colleagues earlier in my career, I already knew the caliber of the lawyers and the firm's commitment to client service. I'm excited to reunite with them and support clients as they pursue growth, investment, and development opportunities across an evolving real estate market."

Puleo is an adjunct professor at California Western School of Law and the author of "Closing the Deal: A Practical Guide to Commercial Real Estate Transactions," published by Practising Law Institute.

He earned his J.D., with Great Distinction, from the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law and a B.A. from San Diego State University.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP