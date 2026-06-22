Greenberg Traurig Advises Apex on $200M+ Series E Growth Funding

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Apex Technologies (Apex), a manufacturer of configurable satellite bus platforms, in connection with its Series E funding round. The financing raised more than $200 million, bringing Apex's valuation to $2.3 billion, according to its press release.

The new funds will support further vertical integration of key subsystems and fund ahead-of-need manufacturing of its satellite platforms as demand for commercial and national security constellations continues to grow. Founded in 2022, Apex is meeting the demands of a rapidly expanding space industrial base by shifting satellite manufacturing from bespoke builds to scalable infrastructure through standardized, pre-built satellite platforms.

Greenberg Traurig's Corporate team advising Apex was led by Shareholder Daniel Wu and included Shareholder Kyle Jaep, Associate Jiwon (Jessica) Lee, and Paralegal Perky Karmire.

Lawyers in the firm's Space & Satellite Group advise companies across an evolving space industry, leveraging a global team with deep experience in areas such as government contracts, regulatory compliance, financing, intellectual property, and dispute resolution. The team helps clients navigate complex legal, legislative, and commercial challenges in the growing space economy.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP