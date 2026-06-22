Greenberg Traurig Advises BBB Foods on US$497 million Follow-on Equity Offering

MEXICO CITY, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico office represented BBB Foods as issuer in connection with its US$497 million follow-on public offering registered in the United States. The transaction consisted of a primary and secondary offering of 15.3 million Class A common shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option.

The offering represents one of the most significant follow-on equity offerings by a Mexican issuer in recent years, highlighting continued investor confidence in Mexico's consumer and retail sectors. The transaction involved multiple selling shareholders and a cross-border capital markets structure spanning Mexico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands.

The Greenberg Traurig team in Mexico City was led by Banking & Financial Services Shareholders José Raz Guzmán and David Argueta and Tax Shareholder Erika Baez Elizondo, with key support from Associates José Emilio Cerón Guevara and Joaquín García Pimentel Borja.

Greenberg Traurig previously represented BBB Foods in its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in February 2024 and in a subsequent secondary follow-on offering in February 2025.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP