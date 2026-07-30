Greenberg Traurig Advises Nomad Foods on €280 Million Revolving Credit Facility, €800 Million High-Yield Notes Offering

LONDON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD), Europe's leading frozen food company, on a comprehensive financing transaction, including a €280 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and an €800 million high-yield bond offering.

Nomad Foods has increased commitments under its RCF by €105 million, bringing the total facility size to €280 million. The transaction also included an €800 million senior secured notes offering due 2033, the proceeds of which were used to refinance the company's existing senior secured notes due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services Shareholder Luke Lado said: "The RCF upsize and the high-yield notes refinancing are designed to strengthen Nomad Foods' capital structure. In particular, the new financing will extend the debt maturity profile of Nomad Foods and provide continued financial flexibility to support the company's long-term strategic objectives."

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Nomads Food was led by Lado and Capital Markets Shareholder Fritz Ernemann, and included Capital Markets Shareholder Dorothee Fischer-Appelt and Associate Kristen Vredeveld, and Banking & Financial Services Senior Associate Nickie Pickernell and Associate Eusebio Lopez.

The transaction follows Greenberg Traurig's recent role advising Nomad Foods on the refinancing of its term loan B and RCF in October 2025.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP