Greenberg Traurig Advises Entera Bio in Record $275M Israeli Biotech PIPE

MIAMI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of oral peptides, in connection with its oversubscribed $275 million private placement financing.

The financing is expected to extend Entera Bio's cash runway into 2030 and fully support Phase 3 registrational studies for EB613, the first oral PTH (1-34) peptide tablet in development for the treatment of osteoporosis, according to the company's press release.

This financing is the largest publicly disclosed Israeli biotech private investment in public equity (PIPE) on record and the ninth largest publicly disclosed Israeli PIPE transaction across all industries, according to data compiled by Arx Capital Markets, Entera Bio's investor relations firm.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Entera Bio in this transaction was led by MiamiCorporate Practice Co-Chair Drew M. Altman and Miami Corporate Shareholder Sami B. Ghneim, with assistance from Miami Corporate Associate Angel A. Marcial and Tel-Aviv office Managing Shareholder Joey T. Shabot.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP