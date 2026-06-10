Greenberg Traurig Advises Kayne Anderson-BKM Joint Venture on $1.81B Light Industrial Portfolio Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Kayne Anderson Real Estate (Kayne Anderson) and BKM Capital Partners (BKM) in their joint venture acquisition of an 8.5 million square foot portfolio of 51 multitenant light industrial assets across California, Washington, Texas, and Georgia for $1.81 billion.

The acquisition from Link Logistics further positions the joint venture as one of the largest owner-operators of multitenant light industrial assets in the United States, with approximately 15 million square feet under management, according to a joint press release. The transaction also includes eight offices and 40 employees across property management, leasing, construction, and accounting functions.

The Greenberg Traurig deal team was led by Global Real Estate Practice Co-Chair Gregory A. Fishman, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Los Angeles office; Craig C. Glorioso, deputy managing shareholder of the Orange County office and co-chair of the Orange County Real Estate Practice; Joshua D. Cohen, chair of the Philadelphia Real Estate Practice; Janel Pellegrino, of counsel in the New York office; Aaron Slann, associate in the Atlanta office; and Robyn Foianini, lead paralegal in the Orange County office.

"Greenberg Traurig was pleased to assist Kayne Anderson Real Estate and BKM Capital Partners in this highly complex acquisition, which advances their strategy to invest in sectors with durable demand drivers and build value through scale and operational expertise," Fishman said. "The deal reflects Greenberg Traurig's deep knowledge and experience helping clients navigate large, multijurisdictional real estate transactions across the United States."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP