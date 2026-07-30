Greenberg Traurig Represents Ashlins Pharmaceuticals in Strategic Global Life Sciences Licensing Transaction

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Ashlins Ocular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ashlins), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashlins Pharmaceuticals, on its exclusive license and supply agreement with Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HKEX: 0950) (Lee's Pharm), a publicly listed biopharmaceutical company.

Under the agreement, Ashlins obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize certain drug products incorporating Lee's Pharm's interferon alpha-2b active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), a recombinant human type I interferon used as the active substance in medicines with antiviral and immunomodulatory activity, in all territories outside Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Lee's Pharm will supply the API and is eligible to receive up to $31 million in upfront, development, and annual commercial milestone payments, subject to specified conditions.

Ashlins Pharmaceuticals is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinically validated therapies that address areas of significant unmet medical need. Ashlins's leadership team brings experience advancing medicines through U.S. clinical development, FDA approval, and commercialization. The company evaluates opportunities supported by established scientific rationale, prior clinical experience, and existing therapeutic use.

Lee's Pharm is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company integrated across drug development, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, sales, and marketing. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Lee's Pharm, operates in the United States, Europe, and Asia, currently markets more than 25 pharmaceutical products in Greater China.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Dr. Can Cui, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from startups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them pursue their objectives — from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP