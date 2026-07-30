Greenberg Traurig Represents Avance Investment Management on Strategic Investment in Lexxel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised Avance Investment Management, an investment firm that partners with founder-owned businesses, on its strategic investment in Lexxel, a provider of specialty maintenance and repair services to critical infrastructure.

As part of the transaction, Lexxel's founders and management team are reinvesting significant equity alongside Avance and will continue to lead the company, according to Avance's press release. The investment will support Lexxel's continued growth as a single-source provider of engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services for critical infrastructure.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Global Corporate Practice Co-Chair Bruce I. March, Miami Corporate Shareholder Travis M. Walker, and Fort Lauderdale Corporate Shareholder Martin G. Toole, Jr.

The team also included Fort Lauderdale Corporate Associate Marc D. Brown, Tampa Corporate Associate Chase Wathen, and New Jersey Corporate Law Clerk/JD Cassandra Postighone.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP