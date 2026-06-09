Greenberg Traurig Advises on $3.5B Veris Residential Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented real estate investment and development company Vista Hill Partners (Vista Hill) and an investor consortium in connection with the acquisition of Veris Residential, Inc., a publicly traded, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT).

Vista Hill participated as part of an investor consortium led by Affinius Capital, which acquired Veris Residential through a merger. The all-cash transaction valued the company at approximately $3.5 billion in implied enterprise value, with shareholders receiving $19 per share in cash, Veris said in a press release.

Greenberg Traurig advised Vista Hill and the investor group on all aspects of the transaction, drawing on its experience representing institutional investors in complex real estate and REIT transactions.

"This transaction reflects continued investment activity in high-quality multifamily portfolios across core U.S. markets and highlights the ability of well-capitalized investor groups to execute complex, large-scale acquisitions," said Kristen J. Lonergan, a Real Estate Practice shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's New York office. "We were pleased to support Vista Hill, Affinius, and their investor partners in navigating this significant and multifaceted transaction."

In addition to Lonergan, the multidisciplinary deal team was led by Vice Chairman Robert J. Ivanhoe and Shareholder Dmitriy A. Tartakovskiy, with support from more than 50 attorneys across multiple offices, including Shareholders Peter S. Borock, Leah Pall, Evangelia Podaras, Leanne Reagan, Carl J. Riley, and Philip R. Sellinger. The core deal team also included Of Counsel Eric T. Vissichelli, Associates Bari J. Love and Christopher T. Redmond, and Law Clerk/JDs Nathalie Conklin and Jack Surminsky.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP