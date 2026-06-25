Greenberg Traurig Advises Premier Energy on €825M Bridge-to-Bond Acquisition Financing

News provided by

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Jun 25, 2026, 13:40 ET

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Premier Energy PLC, a vertically integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, on its €825 million bridge-to-bond acquisition financing for Evryo Group, including Distributie Energie Oltenia, from Macquarie Asset Management. The cross-border transaction includes a secured €825 million bridge facility agreement and supporting collateral documentation.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Premier Energy was led by Capital Markets Shareholder Fritz Ernemann and included Banking & Financial Services Shareholder Luke Lado, Finance Senior Associate Nickie Pickernell, Banking & Financial Services Associate Eusebio Lopez, and Real Estate Trainee Solicitor Riccardo Mitchell.

Ernemann said: "We are delighted to have advised Premier Energy on this significant bridge-to-bond acquisition financing. The transaction demonstrates Greenberg Traurig's ability to advise on sophisticated, high-value cross-border financing matters and reflects the strength of our capital markets and finance offerings in London and abroad."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Greenberg Traurig Accelerates London Real Estate Growth, Adding Patrick Williams and Freya Dear

Greenberg Traurig Accelerates London Real Estate Growth, Adding Patrick Williams and Freya Dear

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has continued the strategic expansion of its Real Estate Practice with the addition of Patrick Williams and...
Greenberg Traurig Advises Apex on $200M+ Series E Growth Funding

Greenberg Traurig Advises Apex on $200M+ Series E Growth Funding

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Apex Technologies (Apex), a manufacturer of configurable satellite bus platforms, in connection...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics