Greenberg Traurig Advises Premier Energy on €825M Bridge-to-Bond Acquisition Financing

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Premier Energy PLC, a vertically integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, on its €825 million bridge-to-bond acquisition financing for Evryo Group, including Distributie Energie Oltenia, from Macquarie Asset Management. The cross-border transaction includes a secured €825 million bridge facility agreement and supporting collateral documentation.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Premier Energy was led by Capital Markets Shareholder Fritz Ernemann and included Banking & Financial Services Shareholder Luke Lado, Finance Senior Associate Nickie Pickernell, Banking & Financial Services Associate Eusebio Lopez, and Real Estate Trainee Solicitor Riccardo Mitchell.

Ernemann said: "We are delighted to have advised Premier Energy on this significant bridge-to-bond acquisition financing. The transaction demonstrates Greenberg Traurig's ability to advise on sophisticated, high-value cross-border financing matters and reflects the strength of our capital markets and finance offerings in London and abroad."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP