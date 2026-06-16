Greenberg Traurig Advises Samsung Electronics on $175M Investment in Element Biosciences

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) in connection with its $175 million investment in Element Biosciences, Inc. (Element)'s upsized Series E financing round. Upon completion of the financing round, Samsung will become Element's largest shareholder, further expanding its longstanding relationship with the genomic and multiomic technology company.

Element announced the funding round June 9 in a press release, noting that it also includes an undisclosed amount from other investors. The company said the proceeds will support commercialization and adoption of its growing ecosystem of genomic and multiomic solutions, expand its global presence, and advance its product roadmap. In the press release on the investment, Samsung said its continued investment reflects confidence in Element's progress across next-generation sequencing; multiomics, orintegrating multiple types of biological data; and clinical workflows. Samsung further noted that the investment aligns with its focus on precision medicine and life sciences innovation.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Shareholder Wayne H. Elowe, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group and co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Corporate Practice, who said: "We are proud to support Samsung as it continues to strategically strengthen its presence in this rapidly evolving life sciences sector. In advising on this important transaction, we were able to leverage Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary, full life cycle life sciences practice and the firm's global platform to collaborate across practice areas, offices, and regions to deliver seamless legal services. This deal is an excellent example of how we combine our deep industry knowledge and transactional experience to serve clients on a broad range of life sciences matters."

The Greenberg Traurig Corporate team also included Shareholders Kyle (Gyuil) Oh (오규일) in Singapore and Seoul and Brian L. Petrequin in New Jersey; Associates Brian J. Landau, William H. Grossenbacher, Mary Kathryn Cicchillo, and Sophia A. Korn in Atlanta; and Associate Alex (Yongsun) Kwon (권용선) in Seoul. The Corporate team was supported by Greenberg Traurig attorneys from multiple practice areas, including Intellectual Property & Technology, Health Care & FDA Practice, Labor & Employment, International Trade, Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation, Real Estate, and Data Privacy & Cybersecurity located in several U.S. and foreign offices, including Seoul, Singapore, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Shanghai.

The transaction's closing is subject to regulatory approvals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP