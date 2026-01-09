Greenberg Traurig Assists Denver Summit FC in Securing City Approval for New Stadium Development

Soccer stadium is scheduled to open in 2028 in Denver's urban core

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Denver Summit FC, Colorado's new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise, in securing approvals from the Denver City Council for the development of a 14,500-seat stadium in the city's Santa Fe Yards area.

The City Council voted Dec. 22 in favor of a package of bills designed to support the project, including rezoning the property to allow for a stadium to be built on the site and providing $70 million in public funding for land acquisition and infrastructure upgrades.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys assisted in the rezoning and negotiated agreements with the city and special district where the stadium will be located to provide funds for the land and make the project eligible for tax increment financing reimbursement.

"This is a transformative project for women's soccer, women's sports, and the city as a whole, and Greenberg Traurig is honored to help the Denver Summit team move it forward from franchise award through construction and opening day," Denver Real Estate Shareholders Kevin H. Kelley and Andrea Austin, members of the firm's Sports Facilities & Entertainment Venues Practice, said in a joint statement. "We look forward to continuing to work alongside the team, in collaboration with the Denver community, to help bring a new city landmark to life on a brownfield site in Denver's urban core."

Kelley advises clients on the development, operation, and renovation of NBA, MLB, NFL, and MiLB sports facilities; structuring complex mixed-use and reuse development projects; and the acquisition, development, financing, operation, and disposition of multifamily, industrial, office, and retail properties, hotels and resorts, and self-storage facilities. His clients include developers, investors, owners, and public entities.

Austin advises both professional sports teams and public-sector clients in strategies for developing and renovating sports venues and catalyzing development of sports-anchored mixed-use districts, with robust experience in negotiating and structuring transactions for NBA, MLB, NFL, MiLB, and USL facilities, as well as advising clients on a broad range of real estate development transactions.

