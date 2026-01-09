Greenberg Traurig Attorney, Practices Shortlisted for 2026 Benchmark Litigation US Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One attorney and several practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are shortlisted for the 2026 Benchmark Litigation US Awards. This award series recognizes the country's most distinguished litigators and firms for their exemplary work over the past 12 months, according to the publication. Winners of the awards will be announced March 11 in New York.

Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart is again shortlisted for his work as an entertainment litigator after winning the award in 2024 and 2025.

Greenberg Traurig is also shortlisted for the firm's litigation work in:

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 800 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP