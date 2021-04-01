Greenberg Traurig Attracts Prominent White Collar Attorney Adam S. Hoffinger in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished white collar and investigations attorney Adam S. Hoffinger has joined the White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a shareholder. Hoffinger is based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office and continues to practice in New York, as he has for many years. He joins from Schulte Roth & Zabel, where he was co-chair of its White Collar Defense & Government Investigations Group.

"We are excited to welcome Adam as Greenberg Traurig continues to elevate our excellence and value proposition for clients during one of the most disruptive times in the legal industry and following the strongest year we have ever experienced as a firm by every measure," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's executive chairman.

"Adam brings important expertise to the firm as he has spent his life building and winning in the areas of growing importance to our clients which are core to the strategic focus of our firm. With his dedication to client service, incredibly diverse and elite background, down-to-earth style, and solution-driven approach, we felt an immediate affinity with Adam and look forward to his contributions to our team."

Rosenbaum continued, "It is rare to find such an approachable individual so well thought of in so many areas clients require today, such as complex civil and white collar criminal matters - including securities, health care - the False Claims Act, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, export sanctions, criminal tax, money laundering, antitrust, and bankruptcy. Adam also excels in internal investigations on behalf of corporate boards of directors, bankruptcy trustees, and public authorities; and in counseling corporations and individuals alike. These include numerous high-ranking executives and general counsel from some of the world's largest companies, as well as high-profile staff and members of the Senate, Congress, White House and various government agencies, in compliance matters, government investigations, and a variety of civil and criminal matters. And he'll be a great partner!"

Ernest L. Greer, firm co-president and chair of the Washington, D.C. office, together with Pamela J. Marple, an established Washington, D.C. White Collar attorney, and the office's administrative shareholder, noted in a joint statement, "Adam brings a vast wealth of experience that will instantly enhance Greenberg Traurig's robust litigation practice, for which our firm is well-known in Washington, D.C. and across our 40 offices."

Commenting on his move, Hoffinger, who also previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said, "I am extremely fortunate to join an empowering, collaborative, and growth-oriented firm with such a stellar reputation in the legal community. Greenberg Traurig's roster of highly experienced and regarded litigators and former prosecutors across the country and across the globe is compelling, and to have the opportunity to expand its formidable footprint in litigation, white collar defense, and government investigations with likeminded leaders, was hard to pass up. The timing, platform, and cultural fit could not have been better at this stage of my career."

Hoffinger's reputation is well established. Publications have called him "an absolutely fearless criminal defense lawyer," having "immense talent as a trial lawyer," "an aggressive trial advocate," and a "celebrated government investigations practitioner" with "strong advocacy skills."

Hoffinger received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and his B.A. degree from Trinity College. He is also an adjunct professor at George Washington University Law School. A fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, Hoffinger has successfully tried cases nationwide. He has been recognized and listed as a leading litigation and trial attorney in several publications and leading legal profession guides and news sources.

Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office has experienced growth in core practice areas in the past year, with the addition of: Smith (Smitty) W. Davis as shareholder and Rodney P. Frelinghuysen as senior director in the Government Law & Policy Practice; Kyle R. Freeny as shareholder in the White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice; Matthew L. Kanna as shareholder and Friederike S. Görgens and Claudia D. Hartleben as of counsel in the International Trade Practice; Chia-Feng Lu as shareholder, Andrew Tsui as of counsel, and Tyler Scandalios as an associate in the Health Care & FDA Practice; Benjamin M. Saul as shareholder in the Financial Regulatory & Compliance (FRAC) Practice; Robert J. Hollingshead as shareholder in the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice; Charles Andres, Ph.D., RAC as shareholder and David G. Mata, Ph.D. as an associate in the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice; Gary Lombardo as of counsel in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice; Jack T. LeBris Erffmeyer as an associate in the Energy & Natural Resources Practice; Dima Al-Attar as an associate in the Immigration & Compliance Practice; and Christopher O'Brien as an associate in the Government Contracts Practice.

About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice: Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice protects companies and individuals under government scrutiny. Greenberg Traurig's creative defense lawyers in the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are at the forefront of white collar defense, with wide-ranging experience in structuring internal investigations, developing guidelines, implementing compliance programs, and addressing issues of voluntary disclosure. Their representations involve alleged securities and commodities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations, health care/pharmaceutical fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, financial services fraud, public corruption/campaign finance, tax corruption, defense contracting, and bankruptcy fraud. In addition, the majority of the firm's litigation shareholders and counsel have first-chair trial experience.

About Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. Office: The multidisciplinary team of lawyers and governmental affairs professionals in Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office help clients of all sizes and in an array of sectors, from federal defense to energy, telecommunications to health care, navigate the federal government. Washington, D.C. lawyers and lobbyists provide strategic corporate, regulatory, and litigation assistance on Capitol Hill, in the board room and before the U.S. Congress, federal agencies, regulatory bodies, and the entire U.S. court system. The office's practice areas include governmental affairs; federal procurement and government contracts; global trade and investment; corporate, securities and financial services; health care and FDA; antitrust; energy; environment; real estate and hospitality; telecommunications; international arbitration; intellectual property; public finance; and employment law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: www.gtlaw.com

