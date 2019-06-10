Greenberg Traurig Attracts Robert C. Jones to Co-Lead Washington, D.C. Federal Government Law & Policy Practice

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has attracted Robert C. Jones as Co-Chair of the firm's Washington, D.C. Federal Government Law & Policy Practice. Jones focuses his practice on counseling business, association, and not-for-profit clients on federal funding, legislative, regulatory, and policy matters. He joins from Alston & Bird where he was the leader of that firm's Legislative & Public Policy Group.

"Bob has deep and wide-ranging experience working with clients in a variety of sectors, including consulting, defense, technology, communications, energy, antitrust, trade, manufacturing, health care, engineering and logistics, artificial intelligence, entertainment, financial services, manufacturing, real estate, transportation, retail, sovereign interests, and non-profit. These are key areas for our clients where Greenberg Traurig focuses on a global basis," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman for Greenberg Traurig.

"Bob is well known for his ability to create strategies that address the legal needs of clients facing government interaction. This works hand-in-hand with our robust team's approach when clients need help in our nation's capital – today more than ever. This is an exciting time for Greenberg Traurig and we are eager to have Bob join our team," noted a joint statement from the Co-Chairs of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice Thomas J. Bond and Harold N. Iselin. The firm's Federal Government Law & Policy Practice will be co-chaired by Jones and Robert Mangas, Co-Managing Shareholder of the Washington, D.C. office.

"I am excited to join a team whose members I have personally known for many years and whose reputation is outstanding. I look forward to introducing the Greenberg Traurig bipartisan, bicameral team to clients and potential clients – both here in Washington, D.C. and throughout the footprint of the firm's offices domestically and in the commercial hubs across the globe," Jones said.

Select examples of Jones' experience include implementing a federal funding strategy for an international provider of best-in-class transportation solutions, research, and development initiatives; representing a national grocer on a range of legislative and regulatory matters impacting it as a grocer and an employer, including on health care, energy, food safety, derivatives reform, and tax and pensions issues; and assisting an international publisher in its effort to improve geography teaching, training, and research through the authorization and appropriations process.

Prior to entering private practice, Jones was counsel to the Senate Appropriations Committee and as appropriations counsel to Senator Barbara A. Mikulski (D-MD). He is active with several civic and community organizations. Jones has been listed in Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business every year since 2010.

Jones is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and in Virginia. He received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi and his B.A. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 39 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

